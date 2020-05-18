Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

May 18, 2020

Lahore, May 18, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 56800 cusecs and Outflows 75000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 53500 cusecs and Outflows 53500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 60500 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 30500 cusecs and Outflows 14500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 138300 cusecs and Outflows 131300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 142900 cusecs and Outflows 136000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 134100 cusecs and Outflows 112700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 21900 cusecs and Outflows 7900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 96300 cusecs and Outflows 83800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 64300 cusecs and Outflows 25800 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 13600 cusecs and Outflows ‘Nil’ cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1460.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.640 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1215.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.395 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.098 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

