Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

May 31, 2020

Lahore, May 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 111900 cusecs and Outflows 100000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 72300 cusecs and Outflows 72300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 57700 cusecs and Outflows 70000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 34000 cusecs and Outflows 11000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 158600 cusecs and Outflows 151300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 149900 cusecs and Outflows 142000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 134000 cusecs and Outflows 118600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 34000 cusecs and Outflows 18900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 113000 cusecs and Outflows 95800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 80000 cusecs and Outflows 36600 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 25300 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1445.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.083 million-acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1211.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.119 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.040 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

