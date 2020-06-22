Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

June 21, 2020

Lahore, June 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 132700 cusecs and Outflows 140000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 70700 cusecs and Outflows 70700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 50300 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 59000 cusecs and Outflows 29600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 211500 cusecs and Outflows 204000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 205000 cusecs and Outflows 190000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 187100 cusecs and Outflows 169100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 22400 cusecs and Outflows 6900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 143000 cusecs and Outflows 106600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 92600cusecs and Outflows 39300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 39300 cusecs and Outflows 2600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1447.03 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.129 million-acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1210.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.029 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.062 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

