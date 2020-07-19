Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

July 19, 2020

Lahore, July 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 168300 cusecs and Outflows 160000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 52200 cusecs and Outflows 52200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 32400 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 57500 cusecs and Outflows 24200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 227800 cusecs and Outflows 219800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 231100 cusecs and Outflows 210000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 221300 cusecs and Outflows 197100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 25200 cusecs and Outflows 9200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 179000 cusecs and Outflows 143000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 131100 cusecs and Outflows 74100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 55300 cusecs and Outflows 17800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1455.48 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.422 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1226.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 6.152 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.215 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

