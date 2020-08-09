Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

August 9, 2020

Lahore, August 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 201200 cusecs and Outflows 120000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 38800 cusecs and Outflows 38800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 30600 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 77000 cusecs and Outflows 45700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 163400 cusecs and Outflows 155200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 164000 cusecs and Outflows 170000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 185300 cusecs and Outflows 162300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 19100 cusecs and Outflows 5100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 148700 cusecs and Outflows 155700 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 138600 cusecs and Outflows 109700 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 57400 cusecs and Outflows 37300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1496.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.200 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1232.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 6.635 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.102 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

