Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

August 16, 2020

Lahore, August 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 241900 cusecs and Outflows 130000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 43700 cusecs and Outflows 43700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 21700 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 87200 cusecs and Outflows 56400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 194800 cusecs and Outflows 186600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 191000 cusecs and Outflows 165000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 183900 cusecs and Outflows 156700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 11700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 132700 cusecs and Outflows 100000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 89000 cusecs and Outflows 42600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 87600 cusecs and Outflows 51100 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1526.66 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.685 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1235.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 6.852 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.089 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

