Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

August 20, 2020

Lahore, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 262400 cusecs and Outflows 206700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 42300 cusecs and Outflows 42300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 31500 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 88400 cusecs and Outflows 61700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 233000 cusecs and Outflows 225000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 217500 cusecs and Outflows 212500 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 167500 cusecs and Outflows 142500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 14700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 127000 cusecs and Outflows 95500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 89100 cusecs and Outflows 39500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 47900 cusecs and Outflows 8400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1536.93 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.240 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1237.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 6.988 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.176 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

