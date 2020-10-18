Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, October 18, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 38100 cusecs and Outflows 58000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7200 cusecs and Outflows 7200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 8700 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 15600 cusecs and Outflows 7700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 77900 cusecs and Outflows 71900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 62300 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 56200 cusecs and Outflows 55700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 7600 cusecs and Outflows 2100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 63300 cusecs and Outflows 51800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 48700 cusecs and Outflows 24600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 19700 cusecs and Outflows 5200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1528.17 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.764 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1216.70 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.451 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.115 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

