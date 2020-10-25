Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, October 25, 2020 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 34100 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 5200 cusecs and Outflows 5200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 7400 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 11900 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 37600 cusecs and Outflows 30100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 31500 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 44700 cusecs and Outflows 44200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 12400 cusecs and Outflows 7100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 55400 cusecs and Outflows 47800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 42000 cusecs and Outflows 13900 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 17900 cusecs and Outflows 6700 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1526.52 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.678 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1212.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.144 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.169 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

