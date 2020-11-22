Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, November 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 25700 cusecs and Outflows 70000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 9600 cusecs and Outflows 9600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 6800 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 6800 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 57200 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 56100 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 61300 cusecs and Outflows 50800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 53000 cusecs and Outflows 44800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 41400 cusecs and Outflows 12500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 7900 cusecs and Outflows 1000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1499.61 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.327 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1188.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.623 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.074 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

