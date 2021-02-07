Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, February 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 12300 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 6700 cusecs and Outflows 6700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 8700 cusecs and Outflows 24200 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7500 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 62200 cusecs and Outflows 61200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 67200 cusecs and Outflows 55000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 46400 cusecs and Outflows 42900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 4400 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 32800 cusecs and Outflows 30900 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 27900 cusecs and Outflows 5100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 6100 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1457.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.429 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1171.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.726 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage to day 0.064 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/