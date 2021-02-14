Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, February 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 25000 cusecs and Outflows 57000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 4900 cusecs and Outflows 4900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 8800 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7700 cusecs and Outflows 3200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 68400 cusecs and Outflows 63400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 58500 cusecs and Outflows 61000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 54900 cusecs and Outflows 49400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 3900 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 42200 cusecs and Outflows 38100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 33100 cusecs and Outflows 6100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 4200 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1442.69 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.971 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1165.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.450 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage to day 0.037 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

