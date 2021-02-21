Lahore, February 21, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 19200 cusecs and Outflows 47000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 3900 cusecs and Outflows 3900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 9000 cusecs and Outflows 60000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 6600 cusecs and Outflows 1600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 65700 cusecs and Outflows 59700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 60900 cusecs and Outflows 54000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 62300 cusecs and Outflows 53800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 3600 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 45600 cusecs and Outflows 40900 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 36500 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 4400 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1421.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.496 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1152.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.862 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage to day 0.064 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

The post Rivers flows and reservoirs level report appeared first on Official News Pakistan.