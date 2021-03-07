Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, March 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 16200 cusecs and Outflows 24000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 3500 cusecs and Outflows 3500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 16500 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 11600 cusecs and Outflows 5100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 33500 cusecs and Outflows 26500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 25200 cusecs and Outflows 23000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 23200 cusecs and Outflows 12800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 21600 cusecs and Outflows 17000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 27300 cusecs and Outflows 22100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 26300 cusecs and Outflows 6200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 6500 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1406.87 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.204 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1124.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.910 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage to day 0.082 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

