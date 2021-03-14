Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, March 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 22900 cusecs and Outflows 17000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10100 cusecs and Outflows 10100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 35000 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7900 cusecs and Outflows 1500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 35800 cusecs and Outflows 30800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 26900 cusecs and Outflows 18000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 21000 cusecs and Outflows 16000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 19100 cusecs and Outflows 15900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 27700 cusecs and Outflows 23800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 20200 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 4700 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1403.27 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.132 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1108.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.539 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage to day 0.082 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

