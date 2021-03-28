Lahore, March 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 21400 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 26700 cusecs and Outflows 26700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 40900 cusecs and Outflows 18000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12300 cusecs and Outflows 1500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 33700 cusecs and Outflows 29700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 30400 cusecs and Outflows 39800 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 24600 cusecs and Outflows 24100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 15900 cusecs and Outflows 15900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 30600 cusecs and Outflows 29100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 23300 cusecs and Outflows 7000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 4400 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1419.98 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.473 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1114.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.636 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage to day 0.190 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

The post Rivers flows and reservoirs level report appeared first on Official News Pakistan.