Lahore, April 11, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 21600 cusecs and Outflows 32000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7800 cusecs and Outflows 7800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 34200 cusecs and Outflows 55000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12500 cusecs and Outflows 6500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 42000 cusecs and Outflows 37500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 43700 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 40700 cusecs and Outflows 40200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 4100 cusecs and Outflows 4100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 40100 cusecs and Outflows 40100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 37400 cusecs and Outflows 9100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 5500 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1412.47 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.317 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1129.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.056 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage to day 0.190 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

The post Rivers flows and reservoirs level report appeared first on Official News Pakistan.