Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, April 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 23900 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 13000 cusecs and Outflows 13000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 44100 cusecs and Outflows 63000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 23800 cusecs and Outflows 12800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 52300 cusecs and Outflows 47300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 49700 cusecs and Outflows 52000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 49300 cusecs and Outflows 45900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 24700 cusecs and Outflows 14700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 44900 cusecs and Outflows 44900 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 37700 cusecs and Outflows 12400 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 5400 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1405.67 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.180 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1111.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.594 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage to day 0.085 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

