Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, May 02, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 36500 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 33200 cusecs and Outflows 33200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 51200 cusecs and Outflows 55000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 16700 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 60900 cusecs and Outflows 53900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 49100 cusecs and Outflows 43500 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 49100 cusecs and Outflows 44600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 20600 cusecs and Outflows 9600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 45300 cusecs and Outflows 45300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 42000 cusecs and Outflows 14000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 6500 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1399.98 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.066 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1104.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.461 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

