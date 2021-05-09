Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, May 09, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 60100 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 37700 cusecs and Outflows 37700 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 53900 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 22600 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 84400 cusecs and Outflows 76900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 90600 cusecs and Outflows 80000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 65100 cusecs and Outflows 57900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 14300 cusecs and Outflows 3000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 43300 cusecs and Outflows 39300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 37400 cusecs and Outflows 14000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 7700 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1407.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.219 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1109.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.552 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.044 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

