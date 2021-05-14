Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, May 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 76900 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 46400 cusecs and Outflows 46400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 60900 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 24400 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 110600 cusecs and Outflows 103100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 109700 cusecs and Outflows 85000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 75000 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 11000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 50400 cusecs and Outflows 42900 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 39900 cusecs and Outflows 15600 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 8700 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1409.42 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.255 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1113.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.636 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.078 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

