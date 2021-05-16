Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, May 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 65600 cusecs and Outflows 65000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 43200 cusecs and Outflows 45200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 52000 cusecs and Outflows 50000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 31000 cusecs and Outflows 10900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 92800 cusecs and Outflows 85300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 102100 cusecs and Outflows 85000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 77600 cusecs and Outflows 67200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10900 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 51800 cusecs and Outflows 45400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 41600 cusecs and Outflows 16100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 8300 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1409.44 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.255 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1114.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.646 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.139 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

