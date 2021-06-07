Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, June 06, 2021 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 131900 cusecs and Outflows 90000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 65600 cusecs and Outflows 65600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 62400 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 37500 cusecs and Outflows 11500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 151400 cusecs and Outflows 143900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 150500 cusecs and Outflows 147000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 120200 cusecs and Outflows 109500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10000 cusecs and Outflows 800 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 69100 cusecs and Outflows 57400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 54100 cusecs and Outflows 22000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 13600 cusecs and Outflows 200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1419.11 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.405 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1114.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.654 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.186 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

