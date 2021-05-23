Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, May 23, 2021 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 56200 cusecs and Outflows 70000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 36200 cusecs and Outflows 36200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 53600 cusecs and Outflows 58000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 28800 cusecs and Outflows 7400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 101100 cusecs and Outflows 93600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 111800 cusecs and Outflows 98000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 84000 cusecs and Outflows 73400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 12200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 59600 cusecs and Outflows 48000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 44400 cusecs and Outflows 16700 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 8600 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1402.45 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.115 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1111.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.589 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.202 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

