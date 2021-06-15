Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, June 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 225500 cusecs and Outflows 130000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 78500 cusecs and Outflows 78500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 78700 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 67100 cusecs and Outflows 38200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 195600 cusecs and Outflows 187600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 207800 cusecs and Outflows 193000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 162900 cusecs and Outflows 141200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 102600 cusecs and Outflows 79000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 74200 cusecs and Outflows 31800 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 18200 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1454.52 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.319 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1136.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.280 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.133 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

