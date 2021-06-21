Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, June 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 100100 cusecs and Outflows 155000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 45800 cusecs and Outflows 45800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 48700 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 36600 cusecs and Outflows 5900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 189100 cusecs and Outflows 181100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 209600 cusecs and Outflows 193000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 184100 cusecs and Outflows 155200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 11800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 142400 cusecs and Outflows 110100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 94500 cusecs and Outflows 44800 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 28900 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1458.23 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.466 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1152.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.875 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 645.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.142 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

