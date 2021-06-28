Rivers flows and reservoirs level report 

Lahore, June 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 112700 cusecs and Outflows 144400 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 41900 cusecs and Outflows 41900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 42900 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 38300 cusecs and Outflows 5900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 180900 cusecs and Outflows 152400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 205400 cusecs and Outflows 190000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 180900 cusecs and Outflows 152400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 9700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 134900 cusecs and Outflows 101100 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 93200 cusecs and Outflows 39600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 42400 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1436.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.795 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1154.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.959 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.80 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.120 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

