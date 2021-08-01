Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, August 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 334700 cusecs and Outflows 240800 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 73200 cusecs and Outflows 73200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 58000 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 119300 cusecs and Outflows 96100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 281500 cusecs and Outflows 275000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 334700 cusecs and Outflows 325900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 290700 cusecs and Outflows 261200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 25900 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 153300 cusecs and Outflows 110800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 97900 cusecs and Outflows 44300 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 63000 cusecs and Outflows 25700 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1521.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.290 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1190.80 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.776 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 639.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.017 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

