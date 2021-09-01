Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

Lahore, September 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):Tarbela Dam has been filled to its maximum conservation level as water level in Tarbela Lake reached 1550 feet.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 124000 cusecs and Outflows 90900 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 24300 cusecs and Outflows 24300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 18300 cusecs and Outflows 38000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 44100 cusecs and Outflows 8800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 137300 cusecs and Outflows 130300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 152100 cusecs and Outflows 164000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 158100 cusecs and Outflows 138400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 119200 cusecs and Outflows 90700 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 75500 cusecs and Outflows 28200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 26900 cusecs and Outflows 400 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.882 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1198.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.211 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.044 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

