February 9, 2020

Islamabad, February 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): CDA after completing rehabilitation, renovation and improvement work, road lights on Kashmir Highway from TF Complex to G-12 have been made functional. Road lights on this major road developed faults, causing problems for motorists and residents apart from leaving parts of the avenue in the dark. Moreover, residents were also demanding immediate repair of dysfunctional road lights in order to ensure their safety at night.

In order to address this issue, CDA was tasked to carryout immediate repair and maintenance of the road lights. In this context, necessary funds were allocated and after completing codal formalities, tenders for repair and maintenance of lights on Kashmir Highway were issued in during the end of last year and work was awarded accordingly.

Ensuring effective monitoring the task has been completed. In this connection, missing lights poles from T.F complex to G-12 Kashmir Highway have been installed, entire cabling of lights have been repaired while existing light poles have also been made functional to secure the road traveling particularly at night timings.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk

Related Posts