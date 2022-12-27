Road, railways connectivity projects between Pakistan, Central Asian states to usher in new era of peace in region: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said road and railways connectivity projects between Pakistan and Central Asian states will not only bring the trade communities together but also usher in a new era of peace and prosperity in the region. He was talking to a high level delegation of Uzbekistan led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister appreciated that fruitful discussion between business communities of the two countries to establish business to business contacts would enhance bilateral trade and investment. Recalling his recent meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Samarkand and CICA Summit in Astana, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further enhance the existing ties between the two brotherly countries.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of their meetings in Pakistan during which it was agreed to enhance economic and trade ties between the two countries. They expressed satisfaction that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan is further deepening and pace of interactions is moving at a positive trajectory.