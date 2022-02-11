Robber’s gang held: looted items and valuables recovered 

Islamabad, February 11, 2022 (PPI-OT):Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested six accused of chamber gang involved in numerous robbery incidents in Islamabad, a police spokesman said. According to details, IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has issued special orders for prevention of crime and arrest of criminal elements and recovery of stolen property.

Following these directions, a police team comprising Sub-Inspector Turab Al-Hassan, ASI Jafar Ali, Alamdar Hussain and other officials arrested a robber’s gang known as chamber gang. This gang was involved in snatching motorcycles, mobile phones and cash at gunpoint. Police team has also recovered 20 mobile phones, Rs. 15,000 in cash, three motorcycles and weapons used in the incident.

Arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Qasim alias Zaheer alias Chamber, Shan Ali alias Kali daas, Abdul Waheed alias waheedi kala, Mudassar Ali alias Ali, Muhammad Umair and Ali Ahmad alias Islam. Separate cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is underway IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the police performance and further directed to intensify this crackdown in the whole city.

