Romanian PM lauds Pakistan’s role in context of Afghan situation 

Islamabad, January 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has lauded Pakistan’s role in the context of Afghan situation. Talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during a meeting in Bucharest, he was also appreciative of the cooperation extended by Pakistan for the evacuation of Romanian nationals from Afghanistan.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed Pakistan’s desire to develop broad-based relationship with Romania. He said improvement in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Romania in different fields in recent times is a manifestation of the vision of the leadership of both the countries. The Foreign Minister also apprised the Romanian Prime Minister about the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as Pakistan’s positive role in Afghanistan.

