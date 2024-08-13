Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday said Pakistan has taken a number of significant steps to ensure gender equality, which is a pillar for the sustainable development.
Addressing a function titled ‘Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment’ here in Islamabad, she said the government has introduced gender quota in political system as well to ensure that woman are equally represented in decision making bodies.
She said the government is working to provide women with best education and skill facilities besides striving to create a new generation of female leaders in the field of sustainable development.
The Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change urged the women to fully participate in the green economies.