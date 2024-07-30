Karachi: Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is scheduled to arrive in Karachi on July 30 following a direct request from Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tesori. The minister will engage with members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries to address their ongoing challenges.
According to Sindh Governor House, the visit by Minister Aurangzeb was arranged after the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries reached out to Governor Tesori, highlighting the severe difficulties faced by its 55,000 members. The governor’s subsequent communication with the minister emphasized the urgency of meeting with local industrialists to discuss potential solutions, underscoring the importance of addressing these issues for national development.
During his visit, Minister Aurangzeb will hold a meeting at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries where he will directly hear from industrialists about the problems impacting their operations. This interaction is part of a broader effort to ensure that the voices of Karachi’s business community are heard at the federal level, facilitating targeted interventions that could alleviate some of the economic pressures they face.
