Roof collapse in Lahore kills one, leaves three injured

LAHORE: A man was killed and three others were injured on Friday when a roof collapsed at a food factory in the Sundar area of Lahore, following a blast caused by a gas cylinder.

The incident occurred at Jawa Food, near the Tapal Factory in Sundar, in which 38-year-old Muhammad Hussain lost his life, while 25-year-old Mujahid, 24-year-old Bilal, and 30-year-old Naseem sustained injuries.

All injured individuals were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The incident underscores the importance of stringent safety protocols in industrial environments, particularly concerning the handling of gas cylinders. Authorities have yet to release further details regarding the cause of the explosion.