Royal Saudi Land Forces in Lahore for joint exercises with Pakistan Army

LAHORE: A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces arrived at Lahore Air Base to enhance and promote existing Military cooperation between Pakistan Army and the Rayol Saudi Land Forces.

According to a report on Tuesday, Senior Officials of Pakistan Army received the Saudi Forces at the Air Base. Both Forces will conduct a joint training exercise at Okara Garrison and Khairpur Tamewali. The Exercise will continue for 45 days.

The Joint Exercise aims at sharing Military training and skills development and exchanging expertise through a comprehensive training program.