Lahore: In a significant nationwide campaign, authorities have recovered 105 billion rupees in efforts to combat power pilferage, targeting economic revival and alleviating the power crisis across the country.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, from the 30th of last month to the 17th of this month, over 1 billion 63 crore rupees were collected from electricity thieves in major cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Islamabad. Additionally, 43 crore rupees were recovered from Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Quetta during the same period.
The campaign has led to the arrest of more than 83,000 individuals involved in power theft. The relevant institutions have expressed their determination to continue these operations until the complete elimination of electricity thieves from across the country is achieved.
