In a countrywide campaign against power pilferage, 105 billion rupees have been recovered.
According to a statement issued on Sunday, this is a result of actions taken by the government and the military leadership to revive the country’s economy and bring the people out of the power crisis.
From 30th of last month till 17th of this, the concerned authorities collected more than 1 billion 63 crore rupees from electricity thieves in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Islamabad. A total of 43 crore rupees have been recovered from Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Quetta during this period.
More than 83 thousand individuals involved in power theft have been arrested. The relevant institutions are determined to continue their operations until the complete elimination of electricity thieves from across the country.