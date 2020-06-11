Rs120 billion disbursed among deserving families to grapple with COVID-19: Prime Minister

June 11, 2020

Islamabad, June 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan says the PTI Government successfully transferred 120 billion rupees in 9 weeks to over 10 million families in a transparent manner to deal with the COVID-19 fallout on the poor.

Quoting a media report, in a tweet, he said 34 percent of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without additional assistance. The Prime Minister, however, offered to help and share Pakistan’s successful cash transfer programme, lauded internationally for its reach and transparency, with India.

