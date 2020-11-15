Kund Malir:Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has said the incumbent provincial government had allocated one billion rupees to boost tourism sector.

This he said after inauguration of six different link roads at the estimated cost of Rs 42.542 million in Kund Malir on Sunday.

He said the uplift of tourism sector would provide people of the area with new opportunities of employment and livelihood.

He said construction of roads had linked Kund Malir and Liari with main coastal highway. He said historical projects were being initiated at coastal sites.