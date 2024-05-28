﻿Rs20 reduction in bread price suggested in Punjab

The deputy commissioners (DCs) hav3e suggested a Rs20 reduction in the price of bread made in all the Punjab districts, sources said on Tuesday.

The committee, headed by the provincial Food Minister, suggested a reduction of Rs30 in the price of large bread.

It has been proposed to reduce the price of a bread of worth Rs200 by Rs20 while a reduction of Rs10 has been suggested in the price of bread worth Rs100.

It has also been proposed to reduce the price of bun by Rs5. A reduction of Rs20 has been proposed in the price of worth Rs240 packet of rusk. However, the notification is expected today after negotiations with the bakery owners.