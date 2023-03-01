Rs332bn development funds spent in Punjab

KARACHI: Out of total Rs752 billion allocated for development projects in Punjab, the provincial government has so far released Rs421 billion, according to a report on Wednesday.

In a report on the utilization of development funds in Punjab, submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, out of Rs421 billion released, Rs332 billion have been spent so far; thus the ratio of the funds utilized vis-a-vis the funds allocated stands at 44 per cent.

Similarly, out of an amount of Rs254 billion earmarked for south Punjab; Rs101 billion have been spent so far. The chief minister was also informed about the utilization of funds set aside for the projects on which work is going at a snail’s pace.