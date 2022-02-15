Rs39b loan approved under KJP to empower youth: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said loans worth thirty-nine billion rupees have so far been approved under Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) to economically empower the youth.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he said twenty-five thousand and seven hundred youth have qualified for the loan scheme. He said interest free loans of up to five hundred thousand rupees are also being given to the youth under Kamyab Pakistan Program. He said under Kamyab Jawan Program, two thousand tractors worth 2.5 billion rupees have also been handed over to the young agricultural entrepreneurs.

He said more tractors will also be given to the youth as part of efforts to enhance agriculture productivity. Usman Dar said under ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Skills for All initiative, sixty thousand scholarships are being offered in the third badge, while one hundred thousand scholarships had already been provided. He said Sports and Talent Hunt Drive launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taken to each nook and corner of the country. He said the aim is to engage the youth in healthy activities.