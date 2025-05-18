The Regional Tax Office-1 (RTO-1) sealed a well-known lighting store on M.A. Jinnah Road on Saturday for violating Point of Sale (POS) integration regulations, in a continued crackdown on sales tax non-compliance.
The action was taken under Rule 150ZEO of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, after the store was found issuing invoices not connected to the POS system mandated by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). This move is part of a broader effort by the RTO-1 to enforce compliance and expand the tax net through digitized sales monitoring.
According to an official press release issued by the Office of the Chief Commissioner, RTO-1, the store’s non-compliance with POS integration represented a breach of mandatory sales reporting laws aimed at curbing tax evasion in the retail sector.
Officials from RTO-1 reiterated their commitment to strict enforcement, stating that violations of POS laws would not be tolerated and that further actions are planned to ensure adherence across the market.
The POS integration system is a key component of the FBR’s tax digitization strategy. It requires registered retailers to issue sales invoices through an FBR-linked POS system, enabling real-time monitoring of transactions. This mechanism is intended to reduce the tax gap and promote fairness in the taxation system.