Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Musarat Jamshed Cheema has challenged the federal and Punjab governments to allow PTI’s rally on August 13th to be held without hindrance. Cheema proposed that the government then hold their own rally the next day, utilizing all state resources, so the public can gauge Imran Khan’s popularity. She warned that the administration, currently intoxicated with its power, will eventually face the consequences of its political maneuvers.
In a statement, Cheema alleged that raids were conducted on the homes of PTI leaders and workers even before the party’s announcement of peaceful demonstrations on August 5th. She stated that roads were blocked with containers in various cities on the day of the protest, yet the administration claimed police were present while no one showed up. Cheema said that despite the restrictive environment, PTI members defied the government’s actions.
Cheema stated that governments with public support do not resort to the tactics employed by the current government, which she termed “illegitimate.” She argued that these actions demonstrate a lack of public support. Cheema emphasized that despite the alleged atrocities, Imran Khan and PTI’s popularity has only increased. She proposed that if the current leadership has any doubts, they should allow PTI to hold a rally without interference.