The Pakistani Rupee continued its downward trajectory against major international currencies, with the US dollar nearing the Rs. 284 mark in the open market. According to data released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the greenback traded between Rs. 283.16 and Rs. 284.00, signaling further pressure on the local currency.
The Euro also saw gains against the Rupee, fluctuating between Rs. 330.49 and Rs. 332.45. Similarly, the British Pound reached a high of Rs. 383.45, with a low of Rs. 381.40.
The Japanese Yen traded within a tighter band, ranging from Rs. 1.89 to Rs. 1.94. Among regional currencies, the UAE Dirham appreciated against the Rupee, trading between Rs. 77.08 and Rs. 77.30. The Saudi Riyal also strengthened, ranging from Rs. 75.36 to Rs. 75.60.
In the interbank market, the dollar traded between Rs. 281.87 and Rs. 282.07. The continued decline of the Rupee raises concerns about rising import costs and potential inflationary pressures on the Pakistani economy.