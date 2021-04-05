Russian FM to arrive Pakistan on Tuesday

Islamabad, April 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is arriving Islamabad tomorrow on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. He will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the talks between the two Foreign Ministers, the entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia relations will be reviewed and ways discussed to further broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. The two Foreign Ministers will also exchange views on regional and international issues. The Russian Foreign Minister will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and have interaction with other dignitaries.

