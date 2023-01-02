Sacrifices of our security personnel will not go in vain: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel to purge the country of the menace of terrorism will not go in vain.

He made the remarks during his telephonic conversation with the bereaved families of security personnel martyred in recent acts of terrorism in the country. According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, the President paid glowing tributes to the valiance of martyrs and condoled with the bereaved families. Dr Arif Alvi was also appreciative of the spirit of the bereaved families who stated that they and their other sons and brothers are also ready to render lives for the sake of the country.