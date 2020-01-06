Saeed Ghani pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 92 Birth Anniversary for his meritorious services for the country

January 5, 2020

Karachi, January 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid down his life in the service of his country and the people he loved so much. Eulogizing his untiring services, struggles and sacrifices for the country on the occasion of his 92nd birthday anniversary Saeed Ghani said that the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto continue to hold exceptional place in the hearts of millions of Pakistanis.

The Minister said that as a selfless leader of the people and as the great patriot that he was, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would forever live in the hearts of the people and continued to inspire them to serve the country with devotion and sincerity. He said that the best tribute that we could pay to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was to make a firm resolve to work ceaselessly, selflessly and with devotion to rebuild Pakistan into a strong and progressive country, he added. Saeed Ghani said that in his wake were the millions of young Pakistanis who look at his life, his determination, his perseverance in the face of all odds.

He said that the adoption of 1973 constitution, rallying the Muslim world on one platform and laying the basis for the nuclear program were some of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s sincere accomplishments. He convinced the masses that the people themselves were the true architects and guardians of their destiny. Saeed Ghani said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto emboldened the heart of every single downtrodden Pakistani who was ever told that being and unprivileged person precluded him/her from a lifetime of accomplishment, service and worth. This was his greatest legacy, the Minister added.

Saeed Ghani on Sunday passed on good wishes to the newly elected office bearers of Sports Journalists’ Association of Sindh. In his message of felicitation the Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani hoped that Sports Journalists’ Association of Sindh (SJAS) would continue to work for the people associated with the association.

He said that to get elected without any opposition or challenge was a matter of honour for the newly elected members of SJAS. It showed how much trust the members of the association had in their leaders, he added. Saeed Ghani said that Pakistan People’s Party always believed in freedom of expression. The Minister also extended full cooperation and support to the newly elected members of the Sports Journalists’ Association of Sindh.

